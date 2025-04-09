Gamers roast Elon Musk mid-flight, force him to rage-quit livestream

What was meant to be a show of strength for Elon Musk ’s Starlink Wi-Fi turned into a full-blown digital disaster, with the tech billionaire’s gaming livestream becoming the internet’s newest laughing stock.

Aboard his private jet, Musk went live on X (formerly Twitter) to demonstrate the power of Starlink’s satellite internet during flight. His weapon of choice? Path of Exile 2—a notoriously difficult action role-playing game. His mission? A self-styled “airborne continuity test.” But instead of showcasing seamless connectivity or elite gaming skills, Musk crash-landed into a brutal reality check.

A ‘hardcore’ choice and a harsher audience

Musk opted to play on the game’s most punishing setting: hardcore mode. Within moments, the livestream turned chaotic—not in the game, but in the chat. Comments poured in, shredding his gameplay and persona with relentless force.

“He’s god awful at games,” one viewer posted, while others mocked his personal life, referencing his estranged daughter Vivian and ongoing legal battles. A fake account posing as influencer Ashley St Clair—currently in a legal dispute with Musk—claimed to have bought early access to the game just to troll him live.

“Not him trying to drown out the haters with music made by his ex who hates him. Peak loser behaviour,” one comment read, referring to Musk’s choice of background music by former partner Grimes.

Rage-quit in real time

Despite the roasting, Musk trudged on, clicking through game menus and livestream settings while awkwardly bobbing to techno beats. He died repeatedly in-game, mumbled something about connection issues, and abruptly ended the stream—only to delete the footage soon after. But, as always, the internet had already done its job.

Clips from the livestream were quickly archived on Reddit, where users tore into Musk without mercy. One user wrote, “Claiming he lost the connection while clearly still online? Classic,” while another mocked, “He’ll blame Starlink before admitting he sucks at games.” Summing up the sentiment, a third commenter called him “a 53-year-old man baby. Embarrassing.”

Some comments even got personal: “Elon how is it possible to look this dumb and ugly why is your Tesla company falling apart ahaahaahaah!”

Empathy? Musk thinks it’s the real problem

The viral gaming debacle came just weeks after Musk’s controversial appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he claimed empathy is Western civilisation’s biggest weakness.

“The fundamental weakness of Western civilisation is empathy… It’s a bug that’s being exploited,” Musk told Rogan.

He argued that compassion has been “weaponised” by society, suggesting that emotional responses are now liabilities.