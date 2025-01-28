Where will Elon Musk's DOGE team work? Not in the Oval Office, Trump says

Elon Musk , the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Donald Trump's administration 2.0, was reportedly considering an office within the Oval Office, West Wing of the White House. However, President Donald Trump quickly clarified that Musk’s office is separate and not part of the Oval Office.

During a press briefing on Saturday, January 25, Trump was asked about Musk’s office in the West Wing. He responded firmly, saying, “No, no, not - it's not Elon's office.”

The President explained, “We have an office that's set up for purposes of - when I do an executive order, that the order is carried out, not that it sits around for three months.” He added, “And we'll have about 20 people, maybe more, working out of that office.”

Trump further elaborated on the office's purpose, calling it a “go get 'em” office to ensure that government orders are executed efficiently. “That's what that is,” he said.

While Musk’s senior leadership team will not be in the West Wing, they will be based in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located just a short walk from the White House.

DOGE’s ambitious mission under Trump 2.0

In November, Trump introduced DOGE to tackle government inefficiency, aiming to reduce bureaucracy, cut excess regulations, and restructure federal agencies as part of his “Save America” movement.

Trump and Musk have claimed that this initiative could save up to $2 trillion. However, many experts remain skeptical, suggesting that such savings would require severe cuts to essential social services or benefits.

In a related development, on January 20, the White House officially announced the renaming of the United States Digital Service (USDS) to the United States DOGE Service (USDS), which will now be based in the Executive Office of the President.