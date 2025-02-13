Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Elon Musk's all-cash bid for startup undercuts legal attack, says OpenAI

Elon Musk's all-cash bid for startup undercuts legal attack, says OpenAI

Altman has spurned the buyout offer, saying the company is not for sale

Sam Altman
Maker of ChatGPT and chief executive officer Sam Altman | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 8:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Malathi Nayak
 
Elon Musk’s all-cash bid to buy OpenAI debunks arguments he’s making in court that the artificial intelligence startup’s assets cannot be “transferred away” for “private gain,” lawyers for the maker of ChatGPT and chief executive officer Sam Altman said in a court filing.
 
The unsolicited Feb. 10 offer by Musk and a coalition of deep-pocketed investors to acquire OpenAI for $97.4 billion shows that his request for a court order immediately blocking OpenAI’s conversion to a for-profit business is “an improper bid to undermine a competitor,” according to the filing Wednesday in federal court in Oakland, California.
 
Musk’s lawyer Marc Toberoff didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
The filing, which includes the text of the offer, comes as both billionaires await a ruling by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Musk’s request to halt OpenAI’s restructuring plans while he pursues claims that the startup’s relationship with Microsoft Corp. violates antitrust law. 
 
Rogers signaled at a Feb. 4 hearing she wasn’t convinced she needs to take immediate action against OpenAI. She said she will probably let Musk take OpenAI to trial — and require him to testify — over at least some of his claims. Lawyers told the judge the earliest a trial could take place is in late 2026.
 
Altman has spurned the buyout offer, saying the company is “not for sale,” and called the overture by Musk, who owns rival startup xAI, an attempt to “slow us down.”

Also Read

Adobe launches first version of AI video tool to compete with OpenAI

OpenAI to introduce AI agents that can do jobs of engineers: Sam Altman

OpenAI says it does not use Indian media groups' content to train ChatGPT

Sam Altman slams Elon Musk: 'I feel for him, don't think he's happy'

Here's why China's DeepSeek is India's final call to board the AI flight

 
Musk’s move to take control of OpenAI contradicts his position in court that a transfer of the startup’s assets through restructuring would breach its mission as a charitable trust, according to Wednesday’s filing.
 
“Out of court, those constraints evidently do not apply, so long as Musk and his allies are the buyers,” the OpenAI lawyers said. “Musk would have OpenAI, Inc. transfer all of its assets to him, for his economic benefit and that of his competing AI business and hand-picked private investors.”
 
The case is Musk v. Altman, 4:24-cv-04722, US District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elon Musk's X agrees to pay about $10 million to settle Trump's lawsuit

Nissan, Honda set to update on uncertain ties after merger talks stall

About 75,000 US federal workers accept Trump admin's buyout programme

Trump readies tariffs on trade partners, setting up major economic showdown

White House claims Gulf of Mexico has been renamed, calls it a 'fact'

Topics :Elon MuskOpenAIChatGPTartifical intelligence

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story