Home / World News / Elon Musk loses $132 bn in net worth: Why are billionaires losing money?

Elon Musk loses $132 bn in net worth: Why are billionaires losing money?

In December 2024, Elon Musk's fortune peaked at $486 billion. However, he is one among the many billionaires who are witnessing financial setbacks

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO
Owing to Musk's political views and his role as the chief of US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Tesla's sales have dropped drastically, with orders in Germany witnessing a blow of over 70 per cent | Image: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The net worth of Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, has tumbled $132 billion since the beginning of this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk, whose fortune peaked at $486 billion in December 2024, lost $29 billion on Monday alone.
 
His wealth decline is attributed to Tesla's declining stock, investor concerns, and dipping sales in crucial markets. However, Musk is one among the many billionaires who are witnessing financial setbacks, including Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, former president of Alphabet, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, and Bernard Arnault, chief executive officer (CEO) of LVMH.
 
The billionaires collectively lost $209 billion since Donald Trump became US president. The decline in their wealth is also being attributed to the downturn in the stock market and uncertainty in the US government policies.
 
Here's why the billionaires are witnessing a decline in their wealth:
 
Elon Musk: Owing to Musk's political views and his role as the chief of US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Tesla's sales have dropped drastically, with orders in Germany witnessing a blow of over 70 per cent. On the other hand, the company's shipments from China fell by 49 per cent, marking the lowest level since July 2022. Tesla's short-lived post-election gains have also been erased, along with the weakening of investor sentiment.
 
Jeff Bezos: Amazon's executive chairman's wealth tumbled $29 billion as the company's stock dipped over 14 per cent after Trump's inauguration. The report suggests that even though Amazon chief donated $1 million to President Trump's inauguration fund, changing government policies and market uncertainty have weighed on Bezos' valuation.
 
Mark Zuckerberg: While Meta stocks rose initially in 2025, the gains have now been erased, which has resulted in Zuckerberg losing over $5 billion.

Also Read

New York State fires 2,000 prison guards who refuse to return after strike

Purge of USAID programmes complete with 83% cut, says Marco Rubio

Elon Musk eyes Social Security and Medicare as key targets for cuts

Elon Musk's Tesla is flailing in China and BYD's rapid rise is to blame

X crashes multiple times on Monday, Elon Musk claims 'massive cyberattack'

 
Bernard Arnault: LVMH owner has also faced a similar fate to Zuckerberg and suffered a $5 billion hit after investor confidence was crumbled following the fears of US tariffs on European luxury goods.
 
Sergey Brin: Former president and co-founder of Google's parent company, Alphabet, is also one of the hardest-hit billionaires as his wealth dropped by $22 billion. This is after his company has been facing antitrust challenges and regulatory pressure from the Department of Justice. The company's stock also tumbled after it missed its quarterly earnings estimates.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taiwan reports multiple sorties by PLA aircraft around its airspace

What to expect as South Korea's court rules on President Yoon's impeachment

US key to COP30 despite Trump's pullout from Paris Agreement, says Brazil

Trump revokes security clearances of Blinken, Sullivan, other Biden aides

All 3 onboard killed as medical helicopter crashes in US' Mississippi

Topics :Elon MuskJeff BezosDonald TrumpMark ZuckerbergSergey BrinTeslaAmazonFacebookAlphabet

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story