The proposal was approved by over 75 per cent of shareholders at Tesla’s annual meeting in Austin, Texas. Investors largely backed Musk’s vision of transforming Tesla into an AI and robotics leader, with initiatives such as robotaxi networks and humanoid robots.

The vote also ratified Tesla’s investment in Musk’s AI startup, xAI, seen as a key partner for the company’s autonomous vehicle ambitions.

Tesla’s board had warned that rejecting the plan could risk Musk’s exit, reinforcing the proposal’s importance in retaining his leadership. Musk said the package would increase his voting stake, which he values more than the financial payout itself.