England to teach school kids about fake news, AI in curriculum overhaul

The new curriculum will be implemented from September 2028, with the government aiming to publish the final revised version by early 2027 to give schools four terms to prepare for the changes

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:29 PM IST
In what is being dubbed as the biggest curriculum shake-up in a decade, pupils in England will be taught about identifying fake news and learn more about artificial intelligence as part of a UK government revitalisation drive for schools.

Responding to the recommendations of a Curriculum and Assessment Review' by an academic on Wednesday, the Department for Education (DfE) confirmed steps to ensure every young person is equipped with the knowledge and skills required over the next decades.

The review also recommends cutting the overall volume of exams faced by teenagers by 10 per cent, with the current examination levels seen as "excessive".

From the fundamentals of reading to the present danger of spotting fake news, as part of our Plan for Change, these landmark reforms will help young people step boldly into the future, with the knowledge to achieve and the skills to thrive as the world around us continues to rapidly evolve, said Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

It has been over a decade since the national curriculum was updated, and it's more crucial than ever that young people are equipped to face the challenges of today, so they can seize the exciting opportunities that life has to offer.

"The path to our country's renewal runs through our schools: they must be an epicentre of the strongest possible foundations of knowledge, and the skills to excel in the modern world," she said.

According to the DfE, primary school-aged children will be taught how to identify misinformation and disinformation, helping them develop the critical thinking needed to challenge what they see and protect them from online harms. They will also learn more about the fundamentals of money, such as mortgages and debt, and also bring in important changes to strengthen children's reading.

"It is essential that every young person finishes their education with the knowledge and skills to move successfully into working life," said Jane Gratton, Deputy Director of Public Policy at the British Chambers of Commerce.

"Business will welcome curriculum changes that improve employability - such as team working, oracy, literacy, digital and financial skills. It's crucial that every student can access an appropriate qualification pathway to help keep them engaged and in education or work," she said.

The new curriculum will be implemented from September 2028, with the government aiming to publish the final revised version by early 2027 to give schools four terms to prepare for the changes.

Other key reforms will include a compulsory citizenship module, including climate education, a new language qualification, and injecting more outdoor and sporting aspects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Artificial intelligencechildrenEnglandSchoolsFake news

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

