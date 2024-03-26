Home / World News / Ethiopia's biggest bank says 80% cash lost during system glitch recouped

Ethiopia's biggest bank says 80% cash lost during system glitch recouped

The total amount remaining is not significant for the bank, but if this money is not fully recouped, it sends the wrong message, Abe said

News of the glitch spread on social media on March 16. Much of the money was withdrawn by university students. Several universities have publicly urged their students to return the cash.
AP Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ethiopia's biggest bank says it has recouped nearly 80 per cent of the cash it lost during what it says was a glitch in its system that allowed customers to take out more money than they had in their accounts.

Abe Sano, president of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, told reporters on Tuesday that around $14 million was withdrawn or digitally transferred during the error. The value of the transactions ranged from 9 cents to $5,350, he said. The amount lost initially was reported as $40 million.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nearly 15,000 people have voluntarily returned funds that were taken illegally, the bank said in a statement. But 567 individuals haven't yet returned money that is not theirs. On Tuesday, the bank posted their names and account details online, in an apparent attempt to shame them into giving it back.

The total amount remaining is not significant for the bank, but if this money is not fully recouped, it sends the wrong message, Abe said.

News of the glitch spread on social media on March 16. Much of the money was withdrawn by university students. Several universities have publicly urged their students to return the cash.

The problem was caused by a routine system update and inspection rather than a cyberattack, according to Ethiopia's central bank.

Established in 1963, the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia is the country's largest bank with 40 million customers.

Also Read

UCO Bank recovers 79% of wrongly credited amount after IMPS glitch

Zerodha fixes tech glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

X back to normal after facing snag for over an hour on December 21

Groww faces technical glitches, users complain of login issues on app

New quality glitch to delay deliveries of some Boeing 737 Max planes

Indian-origin eminent mathematician Dr T N Subramaniam dies in US

All-Indian crew on container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge

Trump's media co valued at nearly $9.6 bn as shares surge in trade debut

US, Cyprus partner to fight evasion of Russian sanctions, money laundering

UK court says Assange can't be extradited until US rules out death penalty

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EthiopiaBanksBanking sector

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story