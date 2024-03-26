Home / World News / US, Cyprus partner to fight evasion of Russian sanctions, money laundering

US, Cyprus partner to fight evasion of Russian sanctions, money laundering

Cypriot President last year invited FBI to assist with investigations into allegations that Cypriot financial service providers had helped Russian oligarchs skirt international sanctions

AP Nicosia (Cyprus)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The United States and Cyprus said on Tuesday they're formalising their collaboration in fighting money laundering, sanctions evasion and other financial crimes with an agreement offering Cypriot law enforcement authorities US expertise.

The FBI and Cypriot police will sign an agreement in the coming days that includes the US Department of Justice offering help to proactively detect, investigate and prosecute cases involving financial crimes in Cyprus, according to a joint statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides last year invited FBI and Justice Department officials to assist with investigations into allegations that Cypriot financial service providers had helped Russian oligarchs skirt international sanctions.

Although Cyprus has insisted it has abided by international sanctions imposed on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the US has targeted several Cypriot-based companies, lawyers and accountants for allegedly assisting in dodging the sanctions.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

EU's latest sanctions against Russia include Indian, Chinese companies

Sharp decline in FDI into India from Cayman Islands, Cyprus during H12023

India cautious as West makes new plan for economic sanctions on Russia

Cyprus ready to ship aid to Gaza once a go-ahead is given, says president

UK court says Assange can't be extradited until US rules out death penalty

US durable goods orders best expectation, biz spending outlook brightens

Mastercard, Visa reach $30 billion settlement over credit card fees

Alibaba offers to buy Cainiao stake for up to $3.75 bn as it drops IPO plan

Suicide bomber kills 5 Chinese nationals in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :United StatesRussiaUS sanctionsMoney laundering

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story