Home / World News / EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen's flight hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming

EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen's flight hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming

EU chief's flight lost navigation signals near Bulgaria's Plovdiv airport, highlighting rising GPS jamming across Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen
Von der Leyen later left Plovdiv on the same plane without any other incident. (Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A suspected Russian attack forced European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen’s plane to land manually using paper maps after circling for almost an hour, the Financial Times reported.
 
According to the report, the attack disabled the Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation systems at Bulgaria’s Plovdiv airport on Sunday, August 31. The incident occurred as von der Leyen travelled from Warsaw to Bulgaria to meet Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and tour an ammunition factory, part of her tour of EU frontline states to boost defence readiness. 
 
Von der Leyen later left Plovdiv on the same plane without any other incident.

Disruptions raise fear of air disasters

According to the Financial Times, officials called the blackout “undeniable interference", and Bulgarian air traffic authorities confirmed it, noting a rise in GPS jamming across Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 
Such disruptions, traditionally military tactics, are increasingly affecting civilian aircraft, ships, and daily navigation, raising fears of a potential air disaster, the report said.

Putin a 'predator': EU chief

Von der Leyen had previously called Vladimir Putin “a predator” who can only be deterred through strength. Bulgaria, a key supplier of arms to Ukraine, has shifted from Soviet-era weapons to new artillery and defence products. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Starmer reshuffles Downing Street team to reset govt after first year

Trump plans hefty tax on imported drugs, risking higher prices, shortages

Australia's anti-immigration group targets Indian migrants: What happened

Chanel owners lean on 38 yr old Arthur Heilbronn to manage their billions

Putin shares limousine with PM Modi to travel to meeting venue in China

Topics :Vladimir PutinEuropean UnionRussia Ukraine ConflictBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story