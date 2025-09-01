EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen's flight hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming

A suspected Russian attack forced European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen’s plane to land manually using paper maps after circling for almost an hour, the Financial Times reported.

According to the report, the attack disabled the Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation systems at Bulgaria's Plovdiv airport on Sunday, August 31. The incident occurred as von der Leyen travelled from Warsaw to Bulgaria to meet Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and tour an ammunition factory, part of her tour of EU frontline states to boost defence readiness.

Von der Leyen later left Plovdiv on the same plane without any other incident.