Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Suzuki halts Swift production in Japan as China curbs rare earth exports

Suzuki halts Swift production in Japan as China curbs rare earth exports

Global auto supply chains are feeling the heat as China tightens rare earth mineral exports, disrupting production at Suzuki, Ford, BMW, and others

Rare earth shortage forces Suzuki to pause Swift output; Ford, BMW also hit

Suzuki halts Swift production in Japan as China rare earth curbs disrupt supply | Representative image of car manufacturing by Freepik

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor has suspended production of most of its Swift compact car models at its domestic plants due to a shortage of parts linked to China’s rare earth export restrictions, business daily Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday. This marks the first direct hit to a Japanese automaker from Beijing’s curbs, and analysts warn that wider disruptions could follow.
 
The halt, which excludes the Swift Sport model, began on May 26 and is set to continue until June 6. While Suzuki did not officially cite the reason, the latest report suggests the move is linked to delays in parts procurement caused by slow Chinese export licence approvals.
   
China, which accounted for around 70 per cent of the world’s rare earth metal production in 2023 and about 90 per cent of rare earth magnet manufacturing, has slowed the issuance of export licences since imposing new controls in April. These measures came in response to US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods.
 
The disruption has shed light on the vulnerability of global car production to China’s dominance in rare earth elements, which are essential for electric and hybrid vehicle motors, among other high-tech uses.
 

Ford, BMW, Mercedes also face rare earth-linked delays

The issue is not isolated to Japan. Ford temporarily shut down its Chicago assembly line for the Explorer SUV in late May, and European parts suppliers are also beginning to shut operations, according to CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers.

Also Read

PremiumSwapnesh Maru, deputy managing director (Corporate Planning and Greenfield Projects), Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM)

Toyota's tech, Suzuki's consumer expertise driving alliance in India

Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, at the unveiling of eVitara in Milan on Monday. The EV will be manufactured in Gujarat | Photo: Company

India to become EV production hub, aims for small electric cars: Suzuki

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM expresses grief over passing of auto industry leader Osamu Suzuki

PremiumOsamu Suzuki, Director and Honorary Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Osamu Suzuki: The man who put India's automobile industry in top gear

Everything announced at Sony State of Play 2025 (Image: Sony)

Sony State of Play 2025: Fight stick to new game titles, check highlights

 
Mercedes-Benz is in “constant dialogue” with suppliers and is considering stockpiling key components, said Jörg Burzer, head of production. “Physical buffers play a role,” he added, speaking from a factory in Rastatt, Germany. 
 
Meanwhile, BMW has acknowledged that some of its supply chains are already being affected. The company is actively monitoring risks and coordinating with vendors to prevent major fallout.
 
Though automakers like Mercedes and BMW don’t source rare earth metals directly, their Tier-1 suppliers use them in electric motors and hybrid systems, exposing them to the broader supply shock.
 

India to send auto industry delegation to China

Industry experts in India have warned authorities of the sharply declining availability of rare earth magnets. They cautioned that unless imports from China resume swiftly, production at several electric and ICE vehicle factories could come to a halt.
 
India is set to send a high-level industry delegation to China next week, including representatives from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) and the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma). The delegation will hold talks with Chinese officials to fast-track approvals for rare earth mineral shipments, which are critical to the country’s automotive industry.
 
At the same time, India’s commerce and external affairs ministries are working in tandem through the Indian embassy in Beijing to address the supply bottlenecks and facilitate a resolution. 

What rare earth minerals do in EVs and traditional cars

 
Rare earth minerals play a vital role in modern cars, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs), where they are used to make compact, high-performance permanent magnets for electric motors. These magnets, made with elements like neodymium, dysprosium, and terbium, enable motors that are smaller, lighter, and more efficient than alternatives, crucial for improving EV range and performance.
 
Rare earths are also found in ICE components like catalytic converters and in various systems across both EVs and traditional cars, from sensors to display screens.
 

Japan to propose US cooperation on rare earth supply chains

Amid growing concern, Japan is preparing to propose enhanced cooperation with the US on rare earth supply chains, especially in light of China’s export curbs. The proposal is expected to be tabled in upcoming tariff negotiations.  

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki

Dispatched 518K vehicles through Indian Railways in FY25: Maruti Suzuki

PremiumClassic Legends

Classic Legends targets FY26 profitability with new launches, expansion

Yamaha

Yamaha rolls out 5 millionth bike from Chennai plant, marks 10 years

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla leases warehousing facility in Mumbai's Kurla West for five years

TVS

TVS Motor, Kadam Mobility partner to deploy 500 electric 3-wheelers by FY26

Topics : Suzuki Suzuki Swift mineral sector mineral import US China trade war Trade restrictions BS Web Reports Auto industry India Global auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon