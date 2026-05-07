EU countries, lawmakers agree to dilute artificial intelligence rules

European Union (EU) countries and European Parliament lawmakers on Thursday agreed to watered-down landmark artificial intelligence (AI) rules, including delaying their implementation, in a move critics say shows Europe caving in to Big Tech.

The tentative agreement, which needs formal approval from EU governments and the European Parliament in the coming months, followed nine hours of negotiations.

“Today’s agreement on the AI Act significantly supports our companies by reducing recurring administrative costs,” Marilena Raouna, Cyprus’s deputy minister for European affairs, said in a statement. Cyprus currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency.

The changes to the AI Act, which entered into force in August 2024 with key provisions phased in, are part of a broader European Commission push to simplify a slew of new digital rules.