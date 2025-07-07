EU hopes for Trump tariff deal by July 9 deadline after 'good exchange'

The European Union still aims to reach a trade deal with the United States by July 9 after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US

President Donald Trump had a "good exchange", a Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear, however, whether there had been a meaningful breakthrough in talks to stave off the imposition of sweeping tariff hikes on the United States' largest trading partner.

The clock is ticking down on a deadline for countries around the world to conclude deals with the US after Trump unleashed a global trade war that has roiled financial markets and sent policymakers scrambling to protect their economies.

TRUMP TOUTS TARIFF PROGRESS ALSO READ: 'Brics not aimed at any country', says China after Trump's tariff warning As he keeps much of the world guessing, Trump on Sunday said the US was close to finalising several trade pacts in coming days and would notify other countries by July 9 of higher tariff rates. He said they would not take effect until August 1, a three-week reprieve. He also put members of the developing nations' BRICS group in his sights as its leaders met in Brazil, threatening an additional 10per cent tariff on any countries aligning themselves with the "anti-American" policies.

The BRICS group comprises Brazil, Russia, India and China and South Africa along with recent joiners Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. The EU has been torn over whether to push for a quick and light trade deal or back its own economic clout in trying to negotiate a better outcome. It had already dropped hopes for a comprehensive trade agreement before the July deadline. "We want to reach a deal with the US We want to avoid tariffs," the spokesperson told reporters at a daily briefing. ALSO READ: Trump threatens 10% tariff on nations backing 'anti-America' Brics policies "We want to achieve win-win outcomes, not lose-lose outcomes."

IN TRADE DEALS, 'TIME IS MONEY' Without a preliminary agreement, broad US tariffs on most imports would rise from their current 10per cent to the rates set out by Trump on April 2. In the EU's case that would be 20per cent. Von der Leyen also held talks with the leaders of Germany, France and Italy at the weekend, Germany said. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has repeatedly stressed the need for a quick deal to protect industries vulnerable to tariffs ranging from cars to pharmaceuticals. "Time is money in the truest sense of the word," the German spokesperson told reporters in Berlin.