Iran mass expels Afghan refugees, raising alarms for women under Taliban

As Tehran enforces a broad crackdown on undocumented migration, over a quarter of a million Afghan nationals, many of them unaccompanied women, have been deported in recent weeks, triggering urgent concerns among human rights groups about the humanitarian fallout of the move and the safety of women.

The deportations come after Tehran issued a directive in March mandating all undocumented Afghans to leave the country by the end of June or face detention. According to the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM), around 256,000 Afghans were expelled in just the past month, with June alone accounting for over 230,000 removals. This brings the total number of Afghan migrants returned from Iran to 714,572 since January 1.

IOM data also suggests that 99 per cent of recent returnees were undocumented, and 70 per cent were forcibly deported. Additionally, while earlier most returnees were single men, now entire families and unaccompanied women are now being expelled from Iran. The 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel is believed to be the reason behind this escalation by Tehran. Under the Taliban’s hardline governance, women are barred from travelling without a male guardian, known as a mahram, rendering many deportees stranded at border crossings or vulnerable upon return. “They are coming in buses, and sometimes five buses arrive at one time with families,” said Arafat Jamal, UNHCR’s representative in Afghanistan. “The people are let out of the bus—bewildered, disoriented, tired, and hungry.”

13 dead during return-trip to Afghanistan According to a report by The Guardian, border officials in Afghanistan’s southwestern Nimroz province have reported receiving more than 100 unaccompanied women between March and May. With summer temperatures soaring to 52 degrees Celsius, some deportees have died during the crossing. The report confirmed at least 13 fatalities in recent weeks, though the exact causes remain unverified. ALSO READ: At least 1.2 mn Afghans forced to return from Iran, Pakistan this year: UN Life under Taliban: ‘Gender apartheid’ Women returning to Afghanistan face an environment that international rights organisations have described as one of “gender apartheid”. Since taking control in 2021, the Taliban have banned women from secondary education, most jobs, and appearing in public without a full face covering or a male escort. Violations carry the risk of arrest or public punishment.

Despite Taliban claims of offering temporary accommodation and transportation for returning women, many arrivals report receiving no such assistance. Without documentation, land rights, or male guardianship, these women often fall through the cracks of what little formal support remains in the country. Most depend on overstretched informal networks or relatives already grappling with poverty and unemployment. Reports of abuse and exploitation According to a report by Al Jazeera, testimonies from deportees suggest dire conditions during transport, with women describing overcrowded buses, lack of water or ventilation, and instances of extortion by border agents. Some were forced to pay bribes or were denied access to basic necessities en route.

Iran has defended the move, asserting that its policy targets only illegal migrants and not officially registered Afghan refugees. However, the scale and speed of the deportations have drawn criticism. Humanitarian agencies caution that Afghanistan is ill-equipped to absorb the sudden influx. Limited resources and aid International NGOs and UN bodies have provided basic aid at major crossing points between Afghanistan and Iran, such as Islam Qala and Milak, including food, medical kits, and temporary shelters. But aid agencies admit they lack both the mandate and funding for long-term reintegration of returnees. “The scale of returns is deeply alarming and demands a stronger and more immediate international response,” said Amy Pope, director general of International Organization for Migration. “Afghanistan cannot manage this alone.”