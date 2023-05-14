Home / World News / EU imports high-tech products worth euro 482 bn from extra-EU nations

EU imports high-tech products worth euro 482 bn from extra-EU nations

In 2022, the EU imported Euro 482 billion worth of high-tech products from extra-EU countries (+22 per cent compared with 2021), according to an estimate published by Eurostat

ANI Europe
EU imports high-tech products worth euro 482 bn from extra-EU nations

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In 2022, the EU imported Euro 482 billion worth of high-tech products from extra-EU countries (+22 per cent compared with 2021), according to an estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Exports to these countries reached Euro 446 billion (+16 per cent compared with 2021).

In 2022, over half of the EU's high-tech imports from non-EU countries came from China (38 per cent; Euro 183 billion) and the United States (19 per cent; Euro91 billion), with other top partners being Switzerland (six per cent; Euro 30 billion), Taiwan (five per cent; Euro 23 billion) and the United Kingdom and Vietnam (each four per cent; EUR20 and EUR18 billion, respectively).

The most significant category of high-tech products imported from non-EU countries was electronics-telecommunications (Euro 202 billion).

For three of the top six high-tech import partners, the largest imported category was electronics-telecommunications: Vietnam (74 per cent of high-tech imports from Vietnam; Euro 13 billion), Taiwan (69 per cent; Euro 16 billion) and China (55 per cent; Euro 101 billion).

For Switzerland, the largest category was pharmacy (68 per cent of high-tech imports from Switzerland; Euro 20 billion). For the United States (35 per cent; Euro 32 billion) and the United Kingdom (28 per cent; Euro 6 billion), it was aerospace.

For high-tech exports to non-EU countries, the United States was the top trading partner in 2022 (26 per cent; Euro 118 billion), with China second (12 per cent; Euro 53 billion). These countries were followed by the United Kingdom (9%; EUR42 billion), Switzerland (six per cent; Euro 28 billion), Japan (four per cent; Euro19 billion) and Turkiye (three per cent; Euro 12 billion).

The most significant category of high-tech products exported to non-EU countries was pharmacy (Euro 145 billion).

Pharmacy was the largest exported category for three of the top six high-tech export partners: Japan (56 per cent of high-tech exports to Japan; Euro 11 billion), Switzerland (50 per cent; Euro 14 billion) and the United States (49 per cent; Euro 57 billion).

The largest category for China (38 per cent of high-tech exports to China; Euro 20 billion) and the United Kingdom (24 per cent; Euro 10 billion) was electronics-telecommunication. For Turkiye, it was aerospace (38 per cent; Euro 5 billion).

Also Read

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

India's exports contract for first time in 2 years; imports moderate

European investment tool worth $27 billion adopted in Greece this week

European Union assures Ukraine of support as Zelensky visits Brussels

UK, EU conclude new post-Brexit trade arrangement for Northern Ireland

Afghanistan facing catastrophic food crisis, says World Bank report

Kishida, counterparts from G-7 to issue statement on economic coercion

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Afghanistan's Kabul, NCS informs

China, Russia increasing military collaboration, Japanese minister warns

Shortage of beans drives up cost of even the cheapest cup of coffee

Topics :European UnionimportsExports

First Published: May 14 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story