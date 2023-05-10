EU proposes tougher cybersecurity labelling for Amazon, Google, MS



US tech giants and others involved in the joint venture can only have a minority stake, and employees that have access to EU data would have to undergo specific screening and have to be located in the 27-country bloc, the document said.

Amazon, Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft and other non-European Union cloud service providers looking to secure an EU cybersecurity label to handle sensitive data can only do so via a joint venture with an EU-based company, according to an EU draft document seen by Reuters.



The latest draft proposal from EU cybersecurity agency ENISA concerns an EU certification scheme that would vouch for the cybersecurity of cloud services and determine how governments and companies in the bloc select a vendor for their business. The document adds the cloud service must be operated and maintained from the EU, and all cloud service customer data stored and processed in the EU and that EU laws take precedence over non-EU laws regarding the cloud service provider.