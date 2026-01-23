'Relations with US have taken a big blow', says EU foreign policy chief

Transatlantic relations have suffered serious strain over the past week, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, as EU leaders met for an emergency summit amid escalating tensions with the United States over Greenland.

Speaking to reporters, Kallas said that the situation had become increasingly unpredictable. “One day, one way; the other day, again, everything could change,” she said, referring to the shifting signals from US President Donald Trump

She said that ties between Europe and the US “have definitely taken a big blow over the last week”, but added that Europe was “not willing to junk 80 years of good relations”.

After the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU’s united approach and its effort to engage Washington in “a firm but non-escalatory manner” had helped ease tensions. The emergency summit was called earlier this week after Trump threatened to impose 10 per cent tariffs on eight European countries that opposed a US takeover of Greenland, an autonomous territory within Denmark. Summit in Brussels EU leaders gathered in Brussels late on Thursday to review ties with Washington and to revive talks on an EU-US trade deal, Bloomberg reported. The European Parliament had earlier paused ratification of the deal in protest against US pressure over Greenland.

ALSO READ: 'Left with no alternative': EU freezes US trade deal over Greenland threat While leaders said they want to strengthen cooperation with the United States, they also made it clear they were ready to respond if new threats emerged. Greenland seeks talks with US Speaking in Nuuk, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said he was not aware of the details of the deal, but made it clear that the territory wants a “peaceful dialogue” with the United States and that its sovereignty cannot be compromised. He said that if the people of Greenland were forced to make a choice, their position was clear. “We choose the Kingdom of Denmark, we choose the EU, we choose Nato.”