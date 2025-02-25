Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Europe should replace Russian LNG with Qatari supply, IEA director

The global LNG market is expected to remain tight until 2027, when a wave of new projects in Qatar, the US and elsewhere will bring fresh supply online

In 2024 the European Union increased its imports of Russian LNG to reach about 20 per cent of total LNG imports, up from 6 per cent in 2023. | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
European countries should consider replacing liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia with other sources beginning in 2027, the International Energy Agency director said on Tuesday. 
Fatih Birol was speaking at the International Energy Week conference in London. 
"Europe has been importing a lot of Russian LNG to help its economies," he said. 
"It may be high time to replace this with LNG from Qatari and other sources from 2027," Birol added. 
The global LNG market is expected to remain tight until 2027, when a wave of new projects in Qatar, the US and elsewhere will bring fresh supply online. 
In 2024 the European Union increased its imports of Russian LNG to reach about 20 per cent of total LNG imports, up from 6 per cent in 2023. 

The United States remained the top LNG supplier, accounting for 45 per cent the EU's LNG imports last year, according to EU data.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 
Topics :EuropeLNGQatarInternational Energy Agency

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

