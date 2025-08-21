Home / World News / Europe will have to take lion's share of burden for Ukraine security: Vance

Europe will have to take lion's share of burden for Ukraine security: Vance

European countries have formed a coalition of the willing that would commit forces to guarantee Ukraine's security

JD Vance, Vance
JD Vance said on Wednesday that European countries will have to pay the "lion's share" of costs for Ukraine's security guarantees. (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that European countries will have to pay the "lion's share" of costs for Ukraine's security guarantees.
 
Why it's important
 
President Donald Trump wants to strike a peace deal to end Russia's 3-1/2-year-old war in Ukraine. 
One of Ukraine's priorities is security guarantees against Russian aggression. Trump has said he will not put US troops on the ground there but could offer US air support. 
European countries have formed a "coalition of the willing" that would commit forces to guarantee Ukraine's security. 
With Trump testy about billions of dollars in US military aid to Ukraine so far, the White House has said Washington willnot continue "writing blank checks" to fund Kyiv's defense. 
Trump wants to shift more responsibility for the costs to European allies.
 
Key quotes
 
"I don't think we should carry the burden here.... The president certainly expects Europe to play the leading role here," Vance told Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" show. 
"No matter what form this takes, the Europeans are going to have to take the lion's share of the burden. It's their continent, its their security, and the president has been very clear - they are going to have to step up here."
 
Context
 
Vance said Russia wants some Ukrainian territory, "most of which they have occupied but some of which they haven't." Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine, and Trump has said "land-swapping" and changes to territory will be crucial for any settlement. 
Ukraine opposes conceding any territory, a position President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said is enshrined in the country's constitution. But Kyiv currently lacks the military capacity to retake all Russian-held areas and has limited diplomatic leverage to force a withdrawal in the short term.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FBI arrests fugitive mother in India wanted for murder of 6-year-old son

18 arrested as Microsoft staff protest Israel military tech ties review

Frank Caprio, America's 'nicest judge,' dies at 88 after battle with cancer

New Zealand to spend $1.6 bn on aircraft in defence budget doubling plan

Musk to face lawsuit for defrauding voters over 2024 election sweepstakes

Topics :Donald TrumpJD VanceRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraineEurope

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story