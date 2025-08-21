Europe will have to take lion's share of burden for Ukraine security: Vance

US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that European countries will have to pay the "lion's share" of costs for Ukraine's security guarantees.

Why it's important

President Donald Trump wants to strike a peace deal to end Russia's 3-1/2-year-old war in Ukraine.

One of Ukraine's priorities is security guarantees against Russian aggression. Trump has said he will not put US troops on the ground there but could offer US air support.

European countries have formed a "coalition of the willing" that would commit forces to guarantee Ukraine's security.

With Trump testy about billions of dollars in US military aid to Ukraine so far, the White House has said Washington willnot continue "writing blank checks" to fund Kyiv's defense.

Trump wants to shift more responsibility for the costs to European allies. Key quotes "I don't think we should carry the burden here.... The president certainly expects Europe to play the leading role here," Vance told Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" show. "No matter what form this takes, the Europeans are going to have to take the lion's share of the burden. It's their continent, its their security, and the president has been very clear - they are going to have to step up here." Context Vance said Russia wants some Ukrainian territory, "most of which they have occupied but some of which they haven't." Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine, and Trump has said "land-swapping" and changes to territory will be crucial for any settlement.