Evergrande founder's ex-wife wins limited access to frozen funds in UK

A British court has allowed the former wife of China Evergrande's founder to spend up to $26,180 per month from her frozen assets, following a case brought by the property developer's liquidators, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.



The troubled developer's liquidators are pursuing legal action to recover approximately $6 billion from seven defendants, including founder Hui Ka Yan's former spouse Ding Yumei, and former executives, with injunctions already secured against three of them.



The Hong Kong High Court in January ordered liquidation of the world's most indebted property developer, which has over $300 billion in liabilities and failed to present a viable restructuring plan for its $23 billion offshore debt.

