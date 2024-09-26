Explained: Who is Jhumpa Lahiri, why did she refuse Isamu Noguchi award?

Indian-origin Pulitzer-winning writer Jhumpa Lahiri refused to receive an award from the Noguchi Museum in Queens as they fired three employees who wore kaffiyehs in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Who is Jhumpa Lahiri? Jhumpa Lahiri is a London-based Indian immigrant couple who won the 2000 Pulitzer for fiction for her debut book, 'Interpreter of Maladies'. She has published multiple books since then in both English and Italian. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She also directs the creative writing programme at Barnard College in New York. Why did Jhumpa Lahiri refuse to receive Isamu Noguchi award? Along with thousands of scholars, Lahiri also signed a letter expressing her solidarity with the protest against the military campaign in Gaza and called it “unspeakable destruction”.

Lahiri expressed her solidarity with Israelis or Palestinians who have divided cultural institutions as Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. The attack has killed over 1,200 people and around 250 people are hostages. The invasion by Israel has killed over 41,000 people as per local authorities.

What did the Museum say about Jhumpa Lahiri’s reaction?

The New York-based museum was founded by a Japanese American designer and sculptor, Noguchi, around 40 years ago. It has issued a statement on Wednesday that reads, "Jhumpa Lahiri has chosen to withdraw her acceptance of the 2024 Isamu Noguchi Award in response to our updated dress code policy. We respect her perspective and understand that this policy may or may not align with everyone's views."

The museum further stated that our core mission is to advance the understanding and appreciation of Isamu Noguchi's art and legacy while upholding the inclusiveness and openness of Isamu Noguchi's art.

What was the new policy of the Noguchi Museum?

The museum issued a statement last month stating that the employees could not wear clothes or accessories expressing 'political messages, slogans or symbols'.

The policy does not apply to visitors and it was implemented as several staff members had worn kaffiyehs associated with Palestinians. Subsequently, the museum fired the employees citing 'cultural reasons'.

The museum defended the prohibition earlier this month and said, "such expressions can unintentionally alienate segments of our diverse visitorship". Many staffers signed a petition opposing the recent rule.