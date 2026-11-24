Jensen Huang is back at the helm of Nvidia , less than two weeks after stepping down as the company's president and chief executive officer (CEO). The company's board unanimously reinstated its co-founder on Monday, following a series of discussions and meetings, ending a brief leadership transition during which chief financial officer (CFO) Colette Kress took charge as interim CEO. The decision followed reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Nvidia's board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. It also said it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

While Huang's return restores the company's previous leadership structure, it also brings Kress's 11-day stint as interim CEO to an end. Her appointment placed one of Nvidia's longest-serving finance executives in charge during an unusual period for the chipmaker. Who is Colette Kress? Kress joined Nvidia as executive vice-president and CFO in September 2013. Before that, she held finance positions at technology companies including Cisco and Microsoft. She spent nearly 25 years in finance roles across the technology sector before joining Nvidia, according to the company's November 12 announcement. During her tenure at Nvidia, Kress has led the company's finance organisation and played a role in its growth and expansion.

Her responsibilities have included overseeing Nvidia's financial position and financing arrangements as the company expands its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure business. CNBC reported that Kress has been involved in financing arrangements supporting the development of AI infrastructure, an area that has drawn attention as companies increase spending on data centres and computing capacity. ALSO READ: Jensen Huang to Steve Jobs: CEOs who made dramatic corporate comebacks With Huang reinstated, Kress continues in the CFO role she has held since 2013. What happened during Kress's interim leadership? Nvidia's board appointed Kress interim CEO on November 12 after accepting Huang's resignation as president, CEO and a member of the board. She was asked to take charge while continuing as CFO.

At the time, the board said it would search for a permanent CEO and consider both internal and external candidates. It also said it expected the company's operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption. Kress took charge during the leadership transition and addressed investors at Nvidia's third-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call. She described the situation as "business as usual", according to CNBC, and said the company remained focused on serving customers and executing its strategy. During the call, Kress also raised Nvidia's fiscal 2028 revenue growth forecast to approximately 75 per cent, from 70 per cent earlier, CNBC reported.

Her interim leadership was also assessed against Huang's long-standing role at the company. Daniel Newman, chief executive of The Futurum Group, told CNBC: "She just wasn't him." Newman said Kress would have needed to strengthen her leadership team, given Huang's central role in the company's technology and product direction. A former Nvidia employee, speaking anonymously to CNBC, said Kress handled the transition with "skill and grace" and helped reassure the industry during the period. What does Huang's return mean for Nvidia's leadership? Nvidia's November 23 announcement confirmed that Huang had been reinstated as president, CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. The board also confirmed that Harvey C Jones would remain its chairman.

Jones thanked Kress for taking on the interim role while continuing her responsibilities as CFO. "We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer," Jones said in the announcement. Huang also thanked Kress and the executive team for leading the company during his absence. "I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period," he said. The leadership change does not bring the investigations concerning Huang to a close. Nvidia said an independent committee formed to investigate reports that he had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort would continue its work. Huang has committed to cooperating with the investigation.