On February 23, Joe Biden, the US president nominated the former Mastercard CEO to take charge. Announcing Banga's nomination, Biden said that the former is uniquely equipped to lead the institution. Biden further added, "He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies and guiding organizations through periods of fundamental change. He has a proven track record managing people and systems, and partnering with global leaders around the world to deliver results."

Indian-origin Ajay Banga is all set to take charge of the World Bank as its next president. The World Bank's 25-member executive board on Wednesday elected Banga to a five-year term as president, effective June 2.