Home / World News / Facts to know about Ajay Banga, first Indian American to head World Bank

Facts to know about Ajay Banga, first Indian-American to head World Bank

As Ajay Banga gears to take charge of the World Bank officially, here are some facts to know about him

BS Web Team New Delhi
Facts to know about Ajay Banga, first Indian-American to head World Bank

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian-origin Ajay Banga is all set to take charge of the World Bank as its next president. The World Bank's 25-member executive board on Wednesday elected Banga to a five-year term as president, effective June 2.
On February 23, Joe Biden, the US president nominated the former Mastercard CEO to take charge. Announcing Banga's nomination, Biden said that the former is uniquely equipped to lead the institution. Biden further added, "He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies and guiding organizations through periods of fundamental change. He has a proven track record managing people and systems, and partnering with global leaders around the world to deliver results."

As Ajay Banga gears to take charge of the World Bank officially, here are some things to know about him:
  • Ajaypal Singh Banga was born in Pune on November 10, 1959. After completing his school education at St Edward's School, Shimla, and at the Hyderabad Public School, Hyderabad, he went on to study Economics at St Stephen's College in the national capital. He later completed his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).
  • Banga started his professional career in 1981 with Nestle and ended up working in the sales, marketing, and general management divisions of the company for 13 years. 
  • Following Nestle, he joined Pepsico and played a vital role in introducing fast-food franchises in India after the 1991 reforms, according to report published by NDTV.
  • In 2010, Banga took on the role of president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mastercard. Before this, he was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the organisation. 
  • In 2016, Banga was conferred with the Padma Shri by the Indian government in the field of trade and industry. He was also awarded the Foreign Policy Association Medal in 2012. Banga has also received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Business Council for International Understanding's Global Leadership Award in 2019 and the Distinguished Friends of Singapore Public Service Star in 2021.
  • In December 2021, Banga retired from his post as Mastercard's CEO and in January 2022 took responsibility at General Atlantic as its vice chairman.
  • Ajay Banga is also a member of the Trilateral Commission, a founding trustee of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a former member of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, and Chairman Emeritus of the American India Foundation.

Also Read

Who is Ajay Banga, nominated by Joe Biden to be next World Bank president?

As Ajay Banga becomes World Bank president, this is where he can start

TMS Ep377: Ajay Banga, Indian global CEOs, FIIs, social stock exchange

US President Joe Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia-Ukraine war anniversary

LIVE: Kejriwal supports Rahul, says it's conspiracy against non BJP leaders

Fossils or not? Nations split on how to meet global climate goals

What to know about King Charles III''s coronation in Great Britain

Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next president of World Bank

Engine trouble grounds third of Airbus A220 fleet in Zurich, says Lufthansa

Downed drone that tried to attack Putin's residence, says Russia

Topics :Joe BidenAjay BangaWorld Bank MastercardPepsico IndianestleGeneral AtlanticBS Web Reports

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story