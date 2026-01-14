Home / World News / US net migration turns negative in 2025 as new arrivals sharply fall

US net migration turns negative in 2025 as new arrivals sharply fall

While the administration stepped up removals, the report said the decline was largely due to fewer entries rather than deportations alone

US Citizenship and Immigration Services
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India Houston
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 11:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The United States recorded negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in at least half a century, driven mainly by a sharp decline in new arrivals following the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, according to a report.

The Brookings Institution in a report released on Tuesday estimates net migration ranged from a loss of about 295,000 people to near zero for the year.

While the administration stepped up removals, the report said the decline was largely due to fewer entries rather than deportations alone.

The slowdown reflects tighter visa approvals and longer processing times affecting students and skilled professionals from countries, including India, the largest source of international students and a major contributor to the US technology workforce.

The trend could weigh on hiring in sectors such as technology, healthcare and higher education, the report said.

Though a high degree of policy uncertainty remains, continued negative net migration for 2026 is also likely, the study added.

The report concluded that net migration was likely close to zero or negative over calendar year 2025 for the first time in at least half a century.

It estimated that net migration was between 295,000 and -10,000 for the year.

Brookings warned that sustained lower immigration could constrain labour supply and long-term economic growth in the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ukraine defence minister says 200,000 deserted as 2 million dodged draft

Pakistan signs deal with Trump-linked crypto firm on $1 stablecoin

Germany's elite army unit accused of sexual abuse, drugs and Nazi salutes

Why Chinese travellers are cutting back on duty-free spending overseas

Palak paneer row ends in $200,000 payout for Indian PhD students in US

Topics :United StatesMigrationUS immigration

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story