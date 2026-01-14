US net migration turns negative in 2025 as new arrivals sharply fall

The United States recorded negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in at least half a century, driven mainly by a sharp decline in new arrivals following the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, according to a report.

The Brookings Institution in a report released on Tuesday estimates net migration ranged from a loss of about 295,000 people to near zero for the year.

While the administration stepped up removals, the report said the decline was largely due to fewer entries rather than deportations alone.

The slowdown reflects tighter visa approvals and longer processing times affecting students and skilled professionals from countries, including India, the largest source of international students and a major contributor to the US technology workforce.