Germany's elite army unit accused of sexual abuse, drugs and Nazi salutes

What was assumed to be a lesson learnt the hard way for the German military after the rise and collapse of Nazism is again under scrutiny, as a widening investigation into one of the Bundeswehr’s (Germany’s armed forces) most elite units, the 27th Parachute Regiment, has exposed allegations of extremist behaviour, sexual misconduct and violence that senior officers say run directly counter to the army’s democratic foundations, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Public prosecutors are examining more than a dozen criminal allegations against the unit, which is based in Zweibrücken, in the south-western state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Separately, the military has investigated 55 suspects, FT said. The accusations include the use of banned extremist symbols and Nazi-style uniforms, as well as sexual misconduct, threats, and physical abuse during training. How did the allegations come to light? The case first entered the public domain in October last year after local media received an anonymous tip alleging that members of the regiment had performed Hitler salutes, worn Nazi-style clothing, used drugs, and covertly photographed male and female colleagues in the showers. Later on, the military confirmed that complaints from female paratroopers had already led to the initiation of internal investigations in June. Women make up about 5 per cent of the regiment.

Subsequent reporting by national outlets expanded the scope of the case. The newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited army insiders who described a far-right, openly antisemitic group within the unit. Der Spiegel later reported additional allegations, including violent hazing and reckless handling of firearms, FT reported. Why is the 26th Parachute Regiment significant? The 26th Parachute Regiment is among the Bundeswehr’s most elite units, with around 1,700 soldiers and has been deployed for overseas missions and evacuations in Afghanistan, Mali and Sudan. Because of its operational role and elite status, misconduct within the regiment carries wider implications for discipline, leadership standards and public trust in the armed forces.

According to an army spokesperson cited by FT, three soldiers have been dismissed, while 19 more face dismissal proceedings. 16 cases have been referred to civilian prosecutors, mainly related to drug offences but also involving hatred and the use of banned extremist symbols. The Bundeswehr has also launched an “airborne forces action plan”, aimed at strengthening leadership and reinforcing education around democratic values. The regiment’s commander, Oliver Henkel, has been removed from his post. He has said his departure was not connected to the allegations and that he has a “clear conscience”, the report added. Why does the timing matter? Recently, Germany has focused on expanding and modernising its armed forces, including the launch of a new voluntary military service scheme for 18-year-olds. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to make the Bundeswehr the strongest conventional army in Europe.