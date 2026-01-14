Home / World News / Pakistan signs deal with Trump-linked crypto firm on $1 stablecoin

Pakistan signs deal with Trump-linked crypto firm on $1 stablecoin

The announcement represents one of the first publicly announced tie-ups between World Liberty, a crypto-based finance platform launched in September 2024, and a sovereign state

Pakistan said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with a firm connected to World Liberty Financial, the main crypto business of US President Donald Trump’s family, to explore using World Liberty’s stablecoin for cross-border payments.
 
The Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority said that Amanah Wealth Financial Technologies, a little-known firm described as an “affiliate” of World Liberty, would enable “technical understanding around emerging digital payment architectures”.
 
The announcement represents one of the first publicly announced tie-ups between World Liberty, a crypto-based finance platform launched in September 2024, and a sovereign state. It also comes amid a warming of ties between Pakistan and the US.
