Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 08:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / GAIL eyes long-term LNG deal from 2027 linked to Brent crude prices

GAIL eyes long-term LNG deal from 2027 linked to Brent crude prices

The Indian company is looking to buy six cargoes of the super chilled gas in 2027, and eight cargoes in the second year of the deal

GAIL

GAIL plans to increase the capacity of Dabhol to 6.3 million tpy by mid-2027 and to 12.5 million tpy by 2031-32.

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run GAIL (India) Ltd is seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery from 2027 under a five-to-10-year deal linked to Brent crude oil prices, four sources aware of the inquiry said.

The Indian company is looking to buy six cargoes of the super chilled gas in 2027, and eight cargoes in the second year of the deal, they said. From the third year onward, GAIL is seeking to buy one cargo every month, they said.

The deadline for submitting offers closes on July 24, added two of the sources. 

India's largest gas distributor GAIL is seeking a long-term deal as it has started operating its Dabhol LNG terminal throughout the year after the installation of a breakwater. The facility can handle 5 million metric tons per year (tpy) of LNG.

 

GAIL plans to increase the capacity of Dabhol to 6.3 million tpy by mid-2027 and to 12.5 million tpy by 2031-32.

A spokesman for GAIL said there was no comment on the inquiry available.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumInMobi

InMobi expects Glance biz to catch up with advertising revenue in 2 years

PremiumSiddharth Gadia & Girish Agarwal, Co-founders, Zeno Health

Zeno Health expects 30% ecommerce revenue by FY26 through expansion

Air India

Air India to partially resume international flights from August 1

Acko Insurance

ACKO selected as preferred insurance partner for Tesla customers in India

PremiumSajjan Jindal, SAIC Motor, JSW Group, Mumbai

JSW Infra likely to consider QIP, FPO to dilute promoters' stake

Topics : GAIL India GAIL LNG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon