Home / World News / Electric plane makes history flying 130 km over New York with passengers

Electric plane makes history flying 130 km over New York with passengers

Beta Technologies' electric aircraft Alia CX300 flew four passengers from East Hampton to JFK Airport, covering 130 km in 35 minutes - at a cost of just about ₹700, marking an aviation first

electric plane, beta technologies
The flight cost only about ₹694 ($8) in electricity — significantly lower than the roughly ₹13,885 ($160) a helicopter would spend on fuel for the same route. (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Beta Technologies’ fully electric aircraft, the Alia CX300, has made aviation history as the first of its kind to carry paying passengers. Earlier this month, the sleek white plane took off from East Hampton and landed at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport, completing a 70-nautical-mile (approximately 130-kilometre) journey in just over 30 minutes. 
The flight cost only about ₹694 ($8) in electricity — significantly lower than the roughly ₹13,885 ($160) a helicopter would spend on fuel for the same route. Because the CX300’s motors run almost silently, the four passengers could converse easily throughout the journey, free from the roar of turbine engines, Fox News reported. 
“This is a 100 per cent electric airplane that just flew from East Hampton to JFK with passengers on it, which was a first for the New York Port Authority and the New York area. We covered 70-odd nautical miles in 35 minutes,” said Kyle Clark, founder and CEO, Beta Technologies. 
“Charging this thing up and flying out here cost us about $8 in fuel. Of course, you have to pay for the pilot and the airplane, but, fundamentally, it’s way less expensive,” Clark said, as quoted by Fox News.
 

FAA certification on the horizon

Founded in Vermont in 2017, Beta Technologies recently secured $318 million in fresh funding to accelerate production and certification of its electric fleet. The company is working on two models: the conventional-takeoff CX300 and the Alia 250 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing). It hopes to earn Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification for the CX300 by year-end. With a single-charge range of up to 250 nautical miles, Beta believes its aircraft can transform short-haul travel between cities and suburbs. 
Beta is not alone in chasing the electric air-taxi market. In May, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic organisers named Archer Aviation as their official air-taxi partner, promising spectators a stylish escape from LA’s infamous road traffic. Archer also awaits FAA approval but aims to launch its LA network as early as 2026. 
As certification milestones draw nearer, electric aircraft such as Beta’s CX300 are positioning themselves to reshape commuter aviation — with quieter cabins, lower operating costs, and zero in-flight emissions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oman to become 1st Gulf state to levy income tax, aims to cut oil reliance

Very significant damage expected at Iran's Fordow site after US attack: UN

Russian missile, drone strikes kill at least 10 civilians in Ukraine

Israel strikes Iranian targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison site

Iran's Fordow nuclear site hit again on Monday, says Iranian media

Topics :Electric VehiclesUnited StatesUS airportsBS Web ReportsNew York

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story