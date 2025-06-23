Israel strikes Iranian targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison site

Israel's Defence Ministry says Israel is now striking Iranian government targets in Tehran, including the notorious Evin Prison in the Iranian capital. ALSO READ: Putin calls Israel a 'Russian-speaking country', explains stance on Iran

Other targets include the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards, the city's Palestine Square, and the paramilitary Basij volunteer corps building, which is a part of the Revolutionary guard.

The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front, the ministry said.