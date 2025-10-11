FCC crackdown: US retailers remove millions of banned Chinese electronics

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has reported that major US online retailers have removed millions of listings for Chinese electronics prohibited under the US law, news agency Reuters reported.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr told reporters on Friday that the removed products include items on a US blacklist or equipment not authorised by the agency. “This includes home security cameras, smart watches and other devices from Huawei, Hangzhou Hikvision, ZTE, and Dahua Technology Company,” he said.

Carr added that companies are adopting new measures to prevent such prohibited items from being sold in the future. “We're going to keep our efforts up,” he said.

National security concerns The FCC recently issued a national security notice reminding companies of prohibited products, particularly video surveillance equipment. Carr warned these items could allow China to “surveil Americans, disrupt communications networks and otherwise threaten US national security". In recent years, multiple US agencies have taken actions against Chinese technology firms involved in telecoms, semiconductors, vehicles, and other sectors, citing national security risks. This latest crackdown targets unapproved Chinese electronics entering the US market. ALSO READ: Trump hints at cancelling Xi meeting after China limits rare earth exports Earlier this week, the FCC announced plans to vote later this month on tightening restrictions on telecom equipment made by Chinese firms considered national security threats.

Covered list and upcoming FCC vote The FCC maintains a “covered list” of companies barred from selling or importing equipment in the US, which includes Huawei, ZTE, China Mobile, and China Telecom. On October 28, the agency will vote to prohibit authorisation of devices containing Covered List components and may ban previously authorised equipment in certain cases. In March, the FCC revealed it was investigating nine Chinese firms on the Covered List, including Huawei, ZTE, Hytera Communications, Dahua Technology Company, Pacifica Networks/ComNet, and China Unicom (Americas). Previously, the FCC also blocked some Chinese firms from offering telecom services in the US citing national security, and last month it moved to withdraw recognition from seven Chinese government-owned or controlled test labs.

Trump imposes additional 100% tariff on China US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods and introduce export controls on critical software starting November 1, 2025. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, accused China of taking an “extraordinarily aggressive position on trade” and sending a “hostile letter to the world". He said Beijing intended to impose “large-scale export controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them", calling it “a moral disgrace in international trade". “The United States’ response will be immediate and severe,” he said. “Starting November 1, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions taken by China), the United States will impose a 100 per cent tariff on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying. We will also impose export controls on any and all critical software.”