Home / World News / Foreign automakers' market share in China projected to shrink further

Foreign automakers' market share in China projected to shrink further

Despite persistent competitive pressures, the nation's aggressive car price war is expected to evolve, rather than abate

cars, auto industry
China’s automotive industry, once reliant on foreign joint ventures, has undergone a rapid transformation. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The picture for foreign automakers in China doesn’t get any rosier with new research from consultant AlixPartners showing local brands’ dominance will climb to as high as 76 per cent by 2030 as the market share of Japanese, European and US companies dwindles. 
 
And despite persistent competitive pressures, the nation’s aggressive car price war is expected to evolve, rather than abate. 
 
Instead of overt price reductions, automakers will increasingly implement “hidden” buyer sweeteners, the report said, like insurance subsidies, offering zero-interest financing or packing models with enhanced driver-assistance features at no extra cost.
 
 
That has been the play book of late from market leader BYD Co., which in February announced that its so-called “God’s Eye” advanced driver assistance system would be standardized across 21 models, including budget vehicles. BYD has also led the latest round of discounting, in late May offering reductions of as much as 34 per cent on 22 of its electric and plug-in hybrid models.
 
China’s automotive industry, once reliant on foreign joint ventures, has undergone a rapid transformation driven in part by significant government support and investment in new energy vehicles. As local brands have grown, foreign automakers have been pushed sideways.
 
In recent years, confronted with slowing domestic growth and persistent overcapacity issues, China’s carmakers have prioritized global expansion. In Europe, Chinese automotive brands are now on track to capture a 10 per cent share of the market by 2030, adding an estimated 800,000 in unit sales that could fundamentally reshape the continent’s car industry, AlixPartners said. 
 
In China meanwhile, battery electric cars are forecast to make up 50 per cent of the market by 2030 with combustion engine cars’ share going from half currently to around 19 per cent, according to the report.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US court lets Trump control National Guards deployed to LA during protests

Earth to exhaust carbon budget for 1.5-deg C limit in 3 years: Scientists

Zelenskyy seeks more pressure on Russia after deadly missile strike in Kyiv

World Bank urges 'radical' debt transparency to prevent future crises

Israel threatens Iran's supreme leader as Iranian strikes wound over 200

Topics :AutomakersChinaAuto Index

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story