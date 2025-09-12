France deploys Rafale jets to Poland after Russian drone incursions

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the deployment of three Rafale fighter jets to Poland in response to recent Russian drone incursions, saying the move was aimed at strengthening Nato's eastern flank and protecting European security.

In a post on X, Macron said, "Following the Russian drone incursions into Poland, I have decided to deploy three Rafale fighter jets to contribute to the protection of Polish airspace and of Nato's Eastern Flank together with our Allies."

The French leader said he had conveyed this decision directly to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday. He also discussed the matter with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who Macron noted was "likewise engaged in the defense of the Eastern Flank."

Macron stressed that defending Europe against Russian actions remains central to French and Nato strategy. "The security of the European continent is our top priority," he said, adding, "We will not yield to Russia's growing intimidation." The French announcement came after Poland's military said it shot down Russian drones that had crossed into its airspace during strikes on Ukraine earlier this week. Warsaw has since invoked Nato's Article 4, calling for consultations among allies on the threat. The move marks one of France's most direct military contributions to Nato air defence in Eastern Europe since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.