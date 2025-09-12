Home / World News / France deploys Rafale jets to Poland after Russian drone incursions

France deploys Rafale jets to Poland after Russian drone incursions

President Emmanuel Macron stressed that defending Europe against Russian actions remains central to French and Nato strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the deployment of three Rafale fighter jets to Poland. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:03 AM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the deployment of three Rafale fighter jets to Poland in response to recent Russian drone incursions, saying the move was aimed at strengthening Nato's eastern flank and protecting European security.

In a post on X, Macron said, "Following the Russian drone incursions into Poland, I have decided to deploy three Rafale fighter jets to contribute to the protection of Polish airspace and of Nato's Eastern Flank together with our Allies."

The French leader said he had conveyed this decision directly to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday. He also discussed the matter with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who Macron noted was "likewise engaged in the defense of the Eastern Flank."

Macron stressed that defending Europe against Russian actions remains central to French and Nato strategy. "The security of the European continent is our top priority," he said, adding, "We will not yield to Russia's growing intimidation."

The French announcement came after Poland's military said it shot down Russian drones that had crossed into its airspace during strikes on Ukraine earlier this week. Warsaw has since invoked Nato's Article 4, calling for consultations among allies on the threat.

The move marks one of France's most direct military contributions to Nato air defence in Eastern Europe since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister, said the scale of the incident showed it was intentional. Stating that the number of drones that entered Polish airspace makes it a deliberate act by Russia, CNN reported.

Poland's Minister of Interior later said that 16 drones had been detected across the country, with debris scattered over a wide area, as per CNN.

Addressing the Polish parliament, Prime Minister Donald Tusk cautioned that while Poland was not at war, the situation was more dangerous than at any time since World War II.

"There was no reason to say that Poland was in a state of war, but it was closer to a conflict than any time since World War II," he said.The Prime Minister added that Poland was facing an "enemy that does not hide its hostile intentions."Tusk also announced that Poland had invoked Article 4 of the Nato treaty, which allows the alliance to convene and discuss threats to the security of member states, as per CNN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

