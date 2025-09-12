Home / World News / Judge blocks Trump policy barring undocumented people from 'Head Start'

Judge blocks Trump policy barring undocumented people from 'Head Start'

In July, HHS proposed a rule reinterpretation to disallow immigrants in the country illegally from receiving certain social services, including Head Start and other community health programmes

US Capitol, Senate, washington, us govt
The change was part of a broader Trump administration effort to exclude people without legal status from accessing social services by making changes to federal eligibility rules | REUTERS
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A federal judge has issued a nationwide block on a Trump administration directive that prevented children in the US illegally from enrolling in Head Start, a federally funded preschool programme.

Head Start associations in several states filed suit against the policy change by the US Department of Health and Human Services. The ruling by a federal judge in Washington state on Thursday comes after a coalition of 21 Democratic attorney generals succeeded in temporarily halting the policy's implementation within their own states.

With the new ruling, the policy is now on hold across the country.

ALSO READ: Judge temporarily blocks US bid to deport Guatemalan, Honduran children

In July, HHS proposed a rule reinterpretation to disallow immigrants in the country illegally from receiving certain social services, including Head Start and other community health programmes. Those programs were previously made accessible by a federal law in President Bill Clinton's administration.

The change was part of a broader Trump administration effort to exclude people without legal status from accessing social services by making changes to federal eligibility rules.

Those immigrants would be barred from accessing the impacted programmes because they would be reclassified as federal public benefits an alteration that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said could disincentivise illegal immigration. People in the country unlawfully are largely ineligible for federal public benefits, which include food stamps and student loans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump vows justice for Charlie Kirk, calls shooter 'total animal'

Trump admin moves to restore Harvard funding, but money not flowing yet

Brazil's top court jails Bolsonaro for more than 27 years over coup attempt

Russian drone invasion in Poland could have been 'mistake', says Trump

Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at Pentagon, pledges to honour heroes

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationCourt casesIllegal immigration in USIllegal immigrants

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story