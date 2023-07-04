Home / World News / France returns 35 citizens from camp in Syria linked to ISIS extremists

France returns 35 citizens from camp in Syria linked to ISIS extremists

There are also around 8,000 women and children from 60 other nationalities who live in a part of the camp known as the Annex

AP Paris
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

France has returned 35 people 10 women and 25 minors from a sprawling camp in northeast Syria housing thousands of people linked to Islamic State extremists.

Al-Hol Camp named after a town near the Iraqi border holds about 51,000 people, including many widows, wives and children of Islamic State fighters. Iraqis make up nearly half the population, but a sizeable minority are from outside the Middle East.

Part of the camp called the Annex holds around 8,000 women and children from 60 nationalities who are considered the most die-hard among the residents, and experts have warned for years that the camp's wretched conditions and confined spaces risk creating another generation of Islamic State fighters.

French citizens made up the largest European contingent of people who joined the Islamic State at the height of the extremist group's reach. With its territorial defeat in 2019, France has brought home women and children in successive waves.

All 10 of the adults, women aged 23 to 40 years old, who returned and a 17-year-old girl were detained upon arrival or scheduled to go immediately before a judge Tuesday. The statement from the French anti-terrorism prosecutor said the other children would be taken into state custody.

There are also around 8,000 women and children from 60 other nationalities who live in a part of the camp known as the Annex. They are generally considered the most die-hard IS supporters among the camp residents.

Also Read

Germany arrests 7 alleged members of network that helped Islamic State

'Dramatic decrease' in Islamic State activities in Iraq and Syria: US

Threat of terrorism from Taliban rising in Afghanistan, region: UN report

Suspected Iranian drone strike kills US contractor in Syria: Pentagon

OIC asks Taliban to reconsider ban on women from working for NGOs

All you need to know about famous hostage rescue mission Operation Entebbe

Russian military says it fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Temperatures seen surging as El Nino weather pattern returns: WMO

Australian central bank leaves benchmark cash rate at 4.1%, warns of hikes

Ashes 2023: Australia didn't play by spirit of the game, says UK PM Sunak

Topics :FranceSyriaIslamic State

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story