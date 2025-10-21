France's ex-president Sarkozy to begin serving 5-yr prison sentence today

Nicolas Sarkozy will become the first former French president in living memory to be imprisoned when he is expected to begin a five-year sentence on Tuesday in Paris' La Sant prison.

Convicted of criminal conspiracy in a scheme to finance his 2007 election campaign with funds from Libya, Sarkozy maintains his innocence. Regardless, he will be admitted to serve his time in a prison that has held some of the most high-profile inmates since the 19th century. They include Capt Alfred Dreyfus, wrongly convicted of treason because he was Jewish, and the Venezuelan militant known as Carlos the Jackal, who carried out several attacks on French soil.

Sarkozy told Le Figaro newspaper that he expects to be held in solitary confinement, where he would be kept away from all other prisoners for security reasons. Another possibility is that he is held in the prison's section for vulnerable" inmates, colloquially known as the VIP section. Former La Sant inmates described their experiences and what the former president might expect to face. The prison, which was inaugurated in 1867, has been fully renovated in recent years. It's not Nicolas Sarkozy, president of the Republic, that's coming It's a man and he will live exactly the same thing that everyone does," Pierre Botton, a former businessman-turned-author who was imprisoned in La Sant's vulnerable section between 2020 and 2022 for misappropriation of funds from a charitable organisation, told The Associated Press.

In an unprecedented judgment, the Paris judge ruled that Sarkozy would start to serve prison time without waiting for his appeal to be heard, due to the seriousness of the disruption to public order caused by the offense. Sarkozy to hold his head high The former president has denied any wrongdoing and protested the decision that he should be imprisoned pending appeal. I'm not afraid of prison. I'll hold my head high, including in front of the doors of La Sant, Sarkozy told La Tribune Dimanche newspaper. I'll fight till the end. La Tribune Dimanche reports Sarkozy has his prison bag ready with clothes and 10 family photos he is allowed to bring.

Sarkozy also told Le Figaro newspaper he would bring three books -- the maximum allowed -- including The Count of Monte Cristo in two volumes and a biography of Jesus Christ. The hero of The Count of Monte Cristo, by French author Alexandre Dumas, escapes from an island prison where he spent 14 years before seeking revenge. One of Sarkozy's sons, Louis, called for a rally Tuesday morning in support of his father in the high-end Paris neighbourhood where Sarkozy lives with his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy. The supermodel-turned-singer has shared photos of Sarkozy's children and songs in his honour on her social media feeds since his conviction.

Under the ruling, the 70-year-old Sarkozy will only be able to file a request for release to the appeals court once he is behind bars, and judges will then have up to two months to process the request. 9-square-metre cells The National Financial Prosecutor's office told Sarkozy the specifics of his detention last Monday, but details have not been made public. Justice Minister Grald Darmanin confirmed that Sarkozy will enter La Sant on Tuesday and that he will personally visit him to make sure security conditions are met. In the so-called VIP section, Sarkozy could have his own room in one of 18 identical nine-square-metre cells in a wing separated from other general prison inmates.

Botton, who says he has known Sarkozy for decades, expressed doubt that the former president will be accorded many special privileges in prison. Even if you are president of the Republic, even if you are a very rich man, you decide nothing. Based on his own experience inside La Sant, about which he wrote the book QB4," Botton described what Sarkozy might expect. After being processed, convicts are handed personal kit by the guards and then led to their cells. They will open the cell, and (Sarkozy) will discover where he will go, he said. Botton described the cell he lived in La Sant: A small 70-centimetre (2 feet 4 inches) bed fixed to the floor, a hot plate, a pay refrigerator, a pay TV.

He said that inmates' rooms in the VIP section were equipped with fixed landline phones they can use to make calls, which are recorded by prison authorities, but they cannot receive calls on the same line. The shock of incarceration Patrick Balkany, a longtime friend of Sarkozy who spent five months in La Sant for tax evasion in 2019-2020, described the first hours of newly admitted inmates. They're going to take his photo, to make him a card because over there we are a number, we are no longer a person with a name, he told RTL radio. Then, if he is considered like any other inmate, he undresses and his clothes are searched to make sure he does not have any prohibited items on him, Balkany said.