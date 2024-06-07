Home / World News / France to provide Mirage fighter jets to fend off Russian attacks: Macron

France to provide Mirage fighter jets to fend off Russian attacks: Macron

France will also start training Ukrainian pilots, Macron said

emmanuel macron
emmanuel macron (Reuters)
AP Kharkiv (Ukraine)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 7:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France will provide Ukraine with its Mirage combat aircraft to be able to defend their country against Russian aggression.

Macron said in an interview with French public broadcaster that he will announce on Friday a new cooperation" with Ukraine and the sale of Mirage 2005, the French-made combat aircraft which will allow Ukraine to protect its soil, its airspace against Russian attacks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

France will also start training Ukrainian pilots, Macron said. He reiterated that Ukraine should be allowed to use weapons provided by its Western allies to target Russian military targets and neutralise the points from which (the country) is being attacked.

Also Read

Here is the list of Republic Day chief guests since Modi became PM

Fighter box office collection Day 1: Hrithik's movie expects to earn 25 cr

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 7: Movie's collections continue to shrink

R-day chief guest French Prez Emmanuel Macron to arrive in Jaipur today

French President Emmanuel Macron set to be Republic Day chief guest

'Part of diplomatic business': US on China's objection to Modi-Lai exchange

Prince Harry can now appeal rejection of publicly funded security in UK

UK polls: Britain's rich race to save their wealth from election hit

Pakistan, Panama, Somalia, Greece elected as UNSC non-permanent members

SpaceX's Starship survives return to Earth, achieves landing on 4th try

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Emmanuel MacronRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraineRussiaFranceMirage 2000

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story