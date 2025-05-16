At least 100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, Times of Israel reported. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had targeted more than 130 terror sites, including rocket launchers, militant cells, and buildings used for coordinating attacks on Israeli forces.

Hospitals reported that Israeli attacks across Gaza on Friday alone claimed at least 64 lives. Among the casualties, 48 bodies were received by the Indonesian hospital, while 16 others were taken to Nasser Hospital. The strikes targeted areas around Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, continuing into Friday morning, Associated Press reported.

Trump ends regional visit with no ceasefire progress

The escalation coincided with US President Donald Trump’s visit to West Asia, which notably did not include Israel. Hopes that the trip might help broker a ceasefire or revive humanitarian aid efforts have so far gone unmet.

Israel’s blockade of Gaza — now in its third month — continues to restrict the entry of essential supplies such as food, fuel, and medicine, intensifying the region’s humanitarian crisis.

Netanyahu signals escalation ahead

ALSO READ: UN humanitarian chief slams Israel for 'deliberately' blocking aid to Gaza Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated plans to intensify military operations in Gaza, reaffirming his goal of dismantling Hamas.

In a statement on Tuesday, Netanyahu said Israeli forces were “days away from entering Gaza with great strength to complete the mission ... It means destroying Hamas.”

Associated Press cited an Israeli official as saying that Cabinet members met on Friday to evaluate the ongoing ceasefire talks in Qatar and discuss next steps.

Hostages' families urge action

Meanwhile, families of hostages held in Gaza expressed dismay over the surge in attacks and urged Netanyahu to support diplomatic efforts.

ALSO READ: 'World's worst hunger crises': WHO warns as 2.1 mn in Gaza face starvation “Missing this historic opportunity for a deal to bring the hostages home would be a resounding failure that will be remembered in infamy forever,” the families said in a statement released by the hostage forum.

Hamas is still holding 58 of around 250 people abducted during its 7 October 2023 assault on southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed. Of the hostages, 23 are believed to be alive, though concerns have been raised over the condition of three individuals.

Death toll rises amid ceasefire collapse

Since the conflict reignited after the collapse of a ceasefire on 18 March, nearly 3,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The overall death toll since the start of Israel's retaliatory campaign has surpassed 53,000 — many of them women and children.

Aid delivery plan faces pushback

As the humanitarian situation worsens, a US-backed organisation, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, has announced plans to begin aid operations by month’s end. The group says it has secured key agreements with Israeli officials and will be led by a team of US military veterans, former humanitarian coordinators, and security contractors, Associated Press reported.

However, several aid organisations, including the United Nations, have raised concerns that the new system lacks neutrality and fails to meet basic humanitarian standards.

(With agency inputs)