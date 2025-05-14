Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UN humanitarian chief slams Israel for 'deliberately' blocking aid to Gaza

UN humanitarian chief slams Israel for 'deliberately' blocking aid to Gaza

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher told the Security Council that aid work in Gaza has become grim, with Israel blocking all humanitarian supplies for over 10 weeks

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

The warnings come after food security experts said Monday that Gaza will likely fall into famine if Israel doesn't lift its blockade and stop its military campaign | Bloomberg

The United Nations' top humanitarian official blasted Israel on Tuesday for deliberately and unashamedly imposing inhumane conditions on Palestinians, including the risk of famine one of the strongest condemnations by a high-ranking UN official during the war in Gaza.

Tom Fletcher, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, briefed members of the Security Council, describing this work as a grim undertaking since Israel began blocking all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza more than 10 weeks ago. He went as far as saying that the council must act now to prevent genocide. Israel vehemently denied that is taking place.

 

I ask you to reflect for a moment on what action we will tell future generations we each took to stop the 21st century atrocity to which we bear daily witness in Gaza, said Fletcher, a longtime British diplomat who took up the UN post in November. It is a question we will hear, sometimes incredulous, sometimes furious but always there for the rest of our lives.

In response to Fletcher's remarks, the Israeli mission to the UN said that Israel will not accept a humanitarian mechanism that props up the Hamas terror organization that butchered our people in their homes and communities. Before the blockade, the UN and other international aid agencies handled moving aid into the enclave.

The UN World Food Program's director for Gaza, Antoine Renard, told The Associated Press that a quarter of Gaza's population is at risk of famine. That's despite all the food needed to feed the territory's population sitting in warehouses in Israel, Egypt, and Jordan and most of it is not even 25 miles (40 kilometers) away, he said.

Renard said WFP warehouses in Gaza are empty, and the agency has gone from providing meals for 1 million people at the end of April to producing only 250,000 meals daily. The meals they can serve are meaningless, compared to people's requirements, he said.

Soon, we're going to speak about the fact that people don't even have access to a meal, Renard warned. Is that where we need to go to actually raise the alarm? It's now that we need to act.

The warnings come after food security experts said Monday that Gaza will likely fall into famine if Israel doesn't lift its blockade and stop its military campaign. Nearly half a million Palestinians are facing possible starvation, living in catastrophic levels of hunger, and 1 million others can barely get enough food, according to findings by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises. In January 2024, the International Court of Justice, the UN's top court, ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction, and any acts of genocide in Gaza.

The alarm comes after the AP obtained a proposal from a newly created group backed by the US, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, to implement a new aid distribution system based on plans similar to those designed by Israel. The UN and aid groups have rejected Israel's moves to control aid distribution.

It is a cynical sideshow. A deliberate distraction. A fig leaf for further violence and displacement, Fletcher said Tuesday about the proposal.

When asked Tuesday whether the US supports aid quickly entering Gaza, a spokesperson for the State Department said he would not speak for the foundation, while repeating Israeli rhetoric that Hamas bears responsibility for the humanitarian conditions in Gaza. It's a claim that aid officials have continuously disputed.

"I will reiterate that we are supportive of creative solutions to get aid in there, but also in a way that the aid is not falling into the hands of Hamas, that it actually reaches the people that need it, deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

