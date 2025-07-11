Home / World News / George Mason University faces investigation in Trump admin's crackdown

George Mason University faces investigation in Trump admin's crackdown

A statement from George Mason denied any allegations of discrimination and said the university affirms its commitment to comply with all federal and state mandates

US President Donald Trump
George Mason responded to federal orders by renaming its DEI office in March, but it concluded that its policies were already in line with federal law. (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Trump administration on Thursday opened a civil rights investigation into the hiring practices at George Mason University, expanding a national campaign against diversity policies to Virginia's largest public university.

The Education Department said it is responding to a complaint from multiple professors at George Mason who accuse the university of favoring those from underrepresented groups. The complaint takes aim at the university's president, Gregory Washington, saying he issued guidance that favors faculty candidates based on diversity considerations rather than their credentials, according to the department. 

ALSO READ: Trial starts over Trump admin crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus activists 

It marks an expansion of the Trump administrations campaign to reshape higher education, which until recently focused on elite private institutions like Harvard and Columbia universities. George Mason is the second big public university to face scrutiny in recent weeks, following a Justice Department investigation at the University of Virginia that prompted the school's president, James Ryan, to resign.

A statement from George Mason denied any allegations of discrimination and said the university affirms its commitment to comply with all federal and state mandates.

The Trump administration has used civil rights law to fight DEI, saying diversity preferences amount to illegal discrimination against white and Asian American people. On his second day in office, Trump signed an action demanding an end to DEI at all universities that receive federal money. 

  George Mason responded to federal orders by renaming its DEI office in March, but it concluded that its policies were already in line with federal law.

The complaint to the Education Department said the school did nothing to change campus hiring and promotion policies that favored those from minority groups, the department said. The complaint said George Mason had a policy to include an equity adviser in every academic department to help recruit faculty. The university also created an anti-racism task force whose work included diversity cluster hire initiatives," according to the agency.

It also accuses Washington of issuing guidance allowing faculty and staff to be hired based partially on their diversity even if that candidate may not have better credentials than the other candidate. 

Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights, said it appears that George Mason's hiring and promotion policies not only allow but champion illegal racial preferencing.

George Mason has built a reputation as a conservative powerhouse, especially in law and economics. But it has also been the subject of conservative criticism over its DEI initiatives. A 2023 report by the Heritage Foundation found that George Mason was bloated with high numbers of DEI officials and had radical content on its websites. Washington disputed the report and its methodology.

The University of Virginia was also called out in the report, and its president more recently faced criticism from conservative groups that said he was too slow to end DEI initiatives on the Charlottesville campus. Among those leveling complaints were America First Legal, a conservative group founded by Trump aide Stephen Miller.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump imposes 35% tariff on Canadian imports to US, effective August 1

Ford recalls over 850K cars in US due to potential fuel pump failure

Life-threatening heat domes challenge forecasters amid climate change

Opec trims oil demand for next four years, says no peak in sight

Marco Rubio to meet Russia's Lavrov in Malaysia amid Ukraine tensions

Topics :Donald Trump administrationTrump administrationUS immigration crackdown

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story