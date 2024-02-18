German labour union calls on Lufthansa ground staff to strike on Feb 20

A labour union in Germany has called on ground staff for Lufthansa to walk off the job at seven airports on Tuesday following a similar strike earlier this month.

The Ver.di union said Sunday that the one-day strike will affect the airports in Frankfurt and Munich, Lufthansa's two main hubs, as well as Berlin, Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne-Bonn and Stuttgart. It will run from 4 am Tuesday to 7:10 am Wednesday.

A 27-hour strike at five of the same airports that started February 7 prompted the airline to cancel hundreds of flights.

The union is seeking pay raises of 12.5 per cent, or at least 500 euros (USD 539) more per month, in negotiations for about 25,000 employees, including check-in, aircraft handling, maintenance and freight staff. Several-hour or one-day warning strikes are a common tactic in German contract negotiations.

A round of talks on February 12 produced no agreement. More negotiations are scheduled for Wednesday.