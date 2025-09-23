Germany plans military recruitment drive amid rising NATO pressure

Germany has committed billions to beefing up its military's equipment after years of neglect. Now it's trying to persuade more people to join up and serve.

More than 3 years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine kick-started efforts to revitalise the Bundeswehr, the challenge of strengthening the German military has grown along with fears of the threat from Moscow.

Alongside the higher military spending that Germany and NATO allies agreed on this year, the alliance is encouraging members to increase personnel numbers. Berlin wants to add tens of thousands of service members.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz says that because of its size and its economic strength, Germany is the country that must have the strongest conventional army in NATO on the European side.

He hasn't defined that goal in detail, but the tone underscores a shift in a country that emerged only gradually from its post-World War II military reticence after reunification in 1990. Earlier this month, the military's top brass watched as a ferry packed with armoured vehicles was escorted out of the Baltic port of Rostock, drones were intercepted in the air and on the water and fighter jets circled above. That was part of an exercise focused on moving troops and equipment to Lithuania an ally on NATO's eastern flank where modern Germany is stationing a brigade abroad on a long-term basis for the first time.

Credible deterrence requires operational readiness, said the Bundeswehr's chief of staff, Gen Carsten Breuer. And operational readiness requires matriel, personnel, training and ... exercising, exercising, exercising. Military faces intersecting challenges There's plenty to do on both matriel and personnel, in a country where the military was often viewed with indifference or suspicion given the legacy of the Nazi past. Germany suspended conscription for men in 2011 and subsequently struggled to attract large numbers of short-term volunteers. In recent years, the number of military personnel has hovered just above 180,000 compared with 300,000, more than a third conscripts, in 2001. Now the government wants to raise it to 260,000 over the next decade, and says it will also need around 200,000 reservists, more than double the current figure.

Better pay is one way to make the Bundeswehr more attractive, said Thomas Wiegold, a defence policy expert who runs the Augen geradeaus! military blog. But a key issue is fixing the military's longstanding equipment problems, because a force that doesn't have enough tanks, that doesn't have enough ships, that also doesn't have enough barracks, is not particularly attractive for applicants. F-35 fighter jets, Chinook transport helicopters, Leopard 2 tanks, frigates and other hardware are on order after a 100 billion-euro ($117 billion) special fund was set up in 2022 to modernise the Bundeswehr, but they will take time to arrive. This year, Merz's new coalition enabled higher spending by loosening strict rules on incurring debt, a big step for a historically debt-averse nation.

After conscription was suspended, the Bundeswehr gave up 48 barracks. A report by the parliamentary commissioner for the military earlier this year said that some remaining barracks and other facilities are still in a disastrous state after years of penny-pinching. A program to build new military accommodation now aims to build 76 new buildings by 2031. Persuading more people to serve The Cabinet last month approved plans for a new military service system meant to tackle the personnel challenge. It foresees more attractive pay and conditions for people who join up on a short-term basis, better training and more flexibility on how long people can serve.

The aim is to draw sufficient recruits without reviving conscription, an idea unpopular with the centre-left junior partner in Merz's coalition, but the plan leaves the door open to do so if not enough people volunteer. In a first step beginning next year, the government plans to send questionnaires to young men and women turning 18 about their willingness and ability to serve, which men will be required to answer. Starting in mid-2027, young men will be required to undergo medical examinations, though not to sign up for the military. I think what is happening now is above all preparation for compulsory service that is possible later, because not only was compulsory service suspended in Germany 14 years ago, but also the whole apparatus to administer compulsory service was scrapped, Wiegold said. It is now gradually being built up again.

There's widespread scepticism in Merz's conservative bloc that some kind of conscription can be avoided. It's shared by the head of the BundeswehrVerband, essentially a union for service members. We must not suggest to people in this country that this growth will certainly happen voluntarily I strongly doubt that, its head, Col Andr Wstner, said in an interview on German public television, suggesting that Germany should move step by step to compulsory service. Raising esteem for the military Wiegold noted that the military has had a different status in modern Germany than in countries such as Britain, France and the US because of the country's history, and consequently there's no great enthusiasm to join up. But the invasion of Ukraine means that the perception of the Bundeswehr as an important element of Germany has become much greater.