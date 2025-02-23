Meloni slams Left, hails Trump, Modi as leaders of global conservative wave

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has criticised the "double standards" of the global Left, highlighting the emergence of a strong conservative movement led by figures such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, and Argentinian President Javier Milei.

Speaking via video link at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, DC, on Saturday, Meloni said, "With Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria. Not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally."

She argued that leftist leaders were praised for forming alliances in the past, while conservatives face criticism for similar efforts. "When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen. Today, when Trump, Maloni, Milei or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy," she said.

Meloni attributed the continued success of conservative leaders to their commitment to fundamental values. "We defend freedom. We love our nations. We want secure borders. We preserve businesses and citizens. We defend family and life. We fight against wokeism. We protect our sacred right to our faith and our free speech. And we stand for common sense. So ultimately, our struggle is hard, but the choice is simple."

On security and global stability, Meloni emphasised the need to strengthen Europe's defences, saying, "Happiness depends on freedom and freedom depends on courage." Referring to Ukraine’s resistance against Russian aggression, she stressed the importance of continued support: "We must continue today, working together for a just and lasting peace, a peace that can only be built with the contribution of all, but above all, with strong leaderships."

Praising Trump’s leadership, she asserted that under his watch, the US would not witness crises like the Afghanistan withdrawal. "I know that with Donald Trump leading the United States, we will never again see the disaster we saw in Afghanistan four years ago."

Meloni urged conservatives to stay united in protecting their values for future generations. "I made my choice long ago, and I fight every day to honour it. And I know that I am not alone in this battle. We are all standing together. And believe me, this makes all the difference." (With inputs from agencies)