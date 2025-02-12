Global EV sales up 18% in January; growth in Europe, US outpaces China

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Global sales of fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) rose 17.7 per cent year on year to 1.3 million in January, the third consecutive month of slowing growth

Sales in China were up 11.8 per cent year-on-year to 0.7 million vehicles in the month | (File photo)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Global electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales in January rose 18 per cent year on year, as growth in Europe and the United States outpaced China for the first time since last February, research firm Rho Motion said on Wednesday. 
The European car market started the year on a strong footing as CO2 emission targets came into effect in the European Union, while holidays during the Chinese New Year led to a 43 per cent month-on-month drop in the country's sales, Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester said.

Why it's important

Governments worldwide are adopting different policies to encourage EV adoption while trade tensions and slowing car markets foreshadow plant closures and thousands of job losses. 
China extended its auto trade-in subsidies into 2025 as part of an expanded consumer trade-in scheme in January, to avert a slowdown in EV sales while reviving economic growth. 
Europe launched in the same month new consultations on CO2 emission targets with auto sector executives, unions and interest groups.

By the numbers

Global sales of fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) rose 17.7 per cent year on year to 1.3 million in January, the third consecutive month of slowing growth, the Rho Motion data showed. 

Sales in China were up 11.8 per cent year-on-year to 0.7 million vehicles in the month. 
Europe reported sales of 0.25 million, up 21 per cent from the same month of 2024. 
Among the continent's main markets, France dropped by 52 per cent due to the introduction of a weight tax on PHEVs, while Germany saw an increase of over 40 per cent partly due to low figures in January 2024, when EV subsidies came to an abrupt end, Rho Motion said. 
In the United States and Canada, EV sales rose 22.1 per cent to 0.13 million in January. 
In the rest of the world, January sales rose by 50 per cent. 
On a monthly basis, global sales dropped by 35 per cent, dragged by a 43 per cent drop in China compared with December. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

