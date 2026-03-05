Goldman Sachs warns Iran conflict could slow global growth, stoke inflation

A temporary surge in oil prices to $100 per barrel could slow global growth by 0.4 percentage point, Goldman Sachs analysts said on Thursday, as a widening conflict in Iran chokes off vital Middle East oil and gas flows.

Under its baseline forecast, Goldman expects oil prices to increase a bit further before moderating to $76 per barrel on average in the first quarter of 2026 and $65 in the fourth quarter.

In an upside scenario, it expects oil prices to rise to about $100 per barrel, before normalizing over the course of 2026.

Under its baseline forecast, Goldman estimates a "modest" 0.1 pp drag on global GDP growth and a 0.2 pp boost to global headline inflation.