Who joined Trump at Congress? A look at his guests and their stories

US President Donald Trump welcomed nearly a dozen special guests to his first joint congressional address of his second presidency on Tuesday night. Each guest represented a story of resilience, tragedy, or triumph— highlighting both the struggles faced under the previous administration and the policies Trump has enacted to, in his words, “usher in the Golden Age of America.”
First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the guest list, which included families of crime victims, a wrongfully detained American, a border patrol agent, and individuals impacted by major social and political issues.
Guests honouring lives lost and stories of survival
Among those seated with the First Lady were family members of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, two young women killed by illegal immigrants; as well as the family of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter killed during the assassination attempt on Trump in July 2024. His widow, Helen, and daughters, Allyson and Kaylee, traveled from Pennsylvania to attend the speech.
Democrats bring laid-off federal workers as guests
While Trump’s guests focused on his administration’s policies and priorities, House Democrats took a different approach. Many invited former federal workers recently laid off due to the government restructuring initiative known as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The layoffs, which Trump has defended as a move to streamline bureaucracy, have been a point of contention among Democrats.