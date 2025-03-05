Trump appoints 13-year-old cancer survivor as Secret Service Agent

In a deeply emotional moment during his first joint session address to the Congress, US President Donald Trump surprised the nation by honouring a young cancer survivor, 13-year-old DJ Daniel from Texas, with a title few could ever dream of – Secret Service Agent!

DJ’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Diagnosed in 2018 with a rare form of cancer, doctors gave him only five months to live. But against all odds, DJ defied expectations, refusing to let go of his dream of becoming a police officer.

Read: Donald Trump Speech highlights “The doctors gave him five months at most to live,” Trump said, adding, “That was more than six years ago. Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true.”

“Tonight, DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honour of them all,” he declared. “I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.”

The chamber erupted in applause. In a rare moment of unity, more than a dozen Democrats joined Republicans in rising to their feet to celebrate DJ. His father, overcome with emotion, lifted him high into the air as the House gallery chanted his name: “DJ! DJ!”

Moments later, Secret Service Director Curran approached the young boy, presenting him with an official badge. DJ, beaming with joy, hugged Curran tightly as cheers echoed throughout the room.

A brief moment of bipartisanship

For a brief moment, political divisions faded as lawmakers from both sides celebrated the inspiring story of a boy who had beaten the odds. However, the unity didn’t last long.

As Trump transitioned to discussing his administration’s health policies, the applause on the Democratic side faded. In a silent protest, Democratic Rep Rashida Tlaib held up a whiteboard with the words: “You cut cancer research,” referring to the President’s budget decisions.

Meanwhile, a Republican lawmaker shouted, “MAHA baby!”—a play on Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” meant to emphasise the president’s stance on healthcare. (With agency inputs)