US appeals against court order allowing Harvard to admit foreign students

US appeals against court order allowing Harvard to admit foreign students

US Judge blocks Trump's June 4 order barring international students from entering the US to attend Harvard, issuing a preliminary injunction against the policy

A banner on the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Harvard has been the main target of Trump’s efforts to force universities to crack down on antisemitism | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

By Bob Van Voris
 
The government is appealing a court order letting Harvard University continue enrolling foreign students despite President Donald Trump’s proclamation barring their entry to the US. 
US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston issued a preliminary injunction Monday preventing the government from following through on a June 4 Trump proclamation denying entry to international students planning to attend Harvard. Justice Department lawyers on Friday notified the judge that the government will seek to have the decision reversed by an appeals court, without providing any additional details. 
 
 
Harvard has been the main target of Trump’s efforts to force universities to crack down on antisemitism, remove perceived political bias and eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programmes. Harvard has separately sued over a $2.6 billion funding freeze, which Burroughs has temporarily blocked. Trump has also threatened to revoke the school’s tax-exempt status.

Harvard and government officials didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. 
 
Monday’s ruling was Harvard’s second win in a high-stakes legal battle with the president over its large international student population. On June 20, the judge blocked a May order by the government revoking Harvard’s certification to enroll foreign students. 
 
The case is Harvard v. US Department of Homeland Security, 25-cv-11472, US District Court, District of Massachusetts (Boston).

Topics : Donald Trump Harvard Harvard University Donald Trump administration

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

