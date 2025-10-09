Harvard medical school licenses health content to Microsoft for Copilot AI

Harvard University said on Wednesday that its graduate medical school has entered a licensing agreement with Microsoft, granting the tech company access to its consumer health content on specific diseases and wellness topics.

As a part of the agreement, Microsoft will pay Harvard a licensing fee.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news earlier in the day, said the partnership will help enhance Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant with health-related content, as part of the company's broader strategy to reduce its dependence on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

Microsoft declined to comment on the WSJ report.

Dominic King, vice president of health at Microsoft AI, told the WSJ that the company's aim is for Copilot to provide answers that closely reflect the information a user might receive from a medical practitioner, compared with what's currently available.