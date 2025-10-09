Trump downplays shot at Nobel Peace Prize, says 'no idea' if he will win

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said he has "no idea" about his prospects of winning a Nobel Peace Prize this year, again highlighted the "efforts" made by his administration in resolving global conflicts.

Trump made these remarks during a White House presser when he was asked about his prospects for winning a Nobel Prize to be announced this Friday. "I have no idea... Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth. I think we'll end up settling the Russia situation... I don't think anybody in history has settled that many. But perhaps they'll find a reason not to give it to me," Trump said.

Trump has been raking in international support for his bid to win a Nobel Peace Prize . While he was nominated during his first term, he did not win. The US President, on multiple occasions, has sought a Nobel Peace Prize for himself, stating that "nobody has done what he has". Trump's claim on 'resolving' India-Pakistan conflict Trump takes credit for resolving seven conflicts, including the India-Pakistan to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. He has claimed multiple times to be instrumental in resolving the India-Pakistan conflict that took place earlier this year in May, after the two nuclear-armed neighbour were engaged in four days of military confrontation after the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' and targeted terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir have consistently maintained the US' efforts and thanked Trump for intervening, the Indian government has maintained that the cessation of hostilities was agreed after direct talks between the two sides, denying involvement of any third party. Trump's renewed bid for a Nobel Peace Prize comes at a time as Israel and Hamas agree to the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, which was unveiled at the White House in a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. ALSO READ | Trump says him not getting Nobel Peace Prize would be 'insult to US' On October 1, Trump said that it would be an "insult" to the US if he were not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his "contributions to ending the seven global conflicts". He added, "They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing. They’ll give it to the guy who wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump and what it took to solve the wars."

Trump unlikely to win the Nobel Peace Prize: Experts According to some experts cited by Associated Press, Trump's prospects of winning the Nobel may remain unfulfilled. They said the Norwegian Nobel Committee usually focuses on the durability of peace, the promotion of international fraternity, and the quiet work of institutions that strengthen those goals. Nobel veterans note that the committee tends to recognise enduring, multilateral peace efforts rather than short-term diplomatic achievements. Theo Zenou, a historian and research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, said that Trump’s initiatives have yet to demonstrate a lasting impact. Conflicts that Trump claimed he resolved India–Pakistan