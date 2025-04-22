Home / World News / Harvard sues Trump admin to stop freeze of over $2 billion in grants

Harvard sues Trump admin to stop freeze of over $2 billion in grants

In a letter to Harvard earlier this month, Trump's administration had called for broad government and leadership reforms at the university, as well as changes to its admissions policies

Harvard University
Harvard President Alan Garber said the university would not bend to the government's demands | Image: Bloomberg
AP Boston
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:18 AM IST
Harvard University announced Monday that it was suing the Trump administration to halt a freeze on more than $2.2 billion in grants after the institution said it would defy the Trump administration's demands to limit activism on campus.

In a letter to Harvard earlier this month, Trump's administration had called for broad government and leadership reforms at the university, as well as changes to its admissions policies.

It also demanded the university audit views of diversity on campus, and stop recognising some student clubs.

Harvard President Alan Garber said the university would not bend to the government's demands. Hours later, the government froze billions of dollars in federal funding.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

