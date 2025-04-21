Trump warns of economic slowdown unless US Fed cuts interest rates

The U.S. economy could slow down unless interest rates are lowered immediately, President Donald Trump said on Monday, repeating his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

ALSO READ: Trump's tough talk might help Mark Carney win full term as Canada's PM "With these costs trending so nicely downward, just what I predicted they would do, there can almost be no inflation, but there can be a SLOWING of the economy unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

U.S. stocks, which opened lower on Monday on investor worries about Trump's escalating attacks on Powell, slid further after the president's social media post. The benchmark S&P 500 Index was down 2% on the day.