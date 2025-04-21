Home / World News / Trump warns of economic slowdown unless US Fed cuts interest rates

Trump warns of economic slowdown unless US Fed cuts interest rates

U.S. stocks slid further after the president's social media post. The benchmark S&P 500 Index was down 2% on the day

Donald Trump, Trump
The Fed's wait-and-see approach on interest rates has angered Trump. (Photo; PTI)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The U.S. economy could slow down unless interest rates are lowered immediately, President Donald Trump said on Monday, repeating his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
 
"With these costs trending so nicely downward, just what I predicted they would do, there can almost be no inflation, but there can be a SLOWING of the economy unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 
U.S. stocks, which opened lower on Monday on investor worries about Trump's escalating attacks on Powell, slid further after the president's social media post. The benchmark S&P 500 Index was down 2% on the day. 
The Fed's wait-and-see approach on interest rates has angered Trump. On Friday a Trump adviser said the administration is studying options for firing Powell, fueling concerns about the central bank's autonomy and rattling investors grappling with an intensifying trade war. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

These cardinals are seen as leading contenders to become next pope

US Vice President JD Vance offers condolences on Pope Francis' passing

Israeli President urges India to boost ties on key geostrategic issues

China to sanction US officials, NGO heads in response to Hong Kong actions

'Deeply pained': PM Modi expresses sorrow over Pope Francis's death

Topics :Donald TrumpUS PresidentUS Federal Reserve

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story